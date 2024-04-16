Kent State students turn out to protest Kyle Rittenhouse's campus visit

Students at Kent State University staged a walkout protest Tuesday to condemn the move to invite Kyle Rittenhouse to campus, ahead of his planned speech at 6 p.m.

Rittenhouse shot and killed two Black Lives Matter protesters in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in 2020. A third person was wounded. At his 2021 trial, Rittenhouse claimed self-defense and was acquitted of all charges. Rittenhouse has been lionized by some conservatives and Second Amendment advocates for his actions. The Kent State chapter of Turning Point USA — a youth-focused nonprofit that supports conservative candidates and causes — invited Rittenhouse to speak.

The university in a statement said kindness, respect and freedom of speech are its "core values."

"We cannot ban speech because it would go against a core value and because of well-established laws governing free speech on public university campuses," said spokesperson Emily Vincent. "Upholding the First Amendment rights of free speech and peaceful assembly for all, the university has a long history of allowing peaceful dialogue from all points of view, including those whom some may feel are offering different and/or sometimes controversial opinions. Consistent with our core values, we encourage open dialogue and respectful civil discourse in an inclusive environment. "

A group of campus student organizations hosted a press conference attended by about 25 students before Rittenhouse's speech Tuesday afternoon and organized a "teach-in" to occur around the same time as his speech. The group condemned Rittenhouse and his connection to far-right movements in a press release issued before he spoke.

"Kyle Rittenhouse's presence as a guest speaker not only disrespects the legacy of bloodshed endured by protesters on Kent State's campus but also embodies a deeply disturbing ideology of white supremacism, which students across Ohio find intolerable and a threat to our safety," the student groups wrote in a press release. "The events of May 4th, when the National Guard callously took the lives of four student protesters and left nine others wounded, continue to cast a long shadow over the collective."

Paul Prediger, formerly known as Gaige Grosskreutz, a protester shot and injured by Rittenhouse during the protest in Wisconsin, was invited to Kent State to speak by the student organizations.

"He has used every moment to gloat and make light of taking life," Prediger said during the press conference. "As if that weren't enough, Kyle has embraced — and been embraced by — those who peddle hateful rhetoric, who believe in nationalism that excludes those who do not look like or think like them, and who have sought to amplify a troubling desire for violence against supposed political, cultural and religious enemies."

Michelle Stanley, president of IGNITE, a student organization that focuses on empowering women and non-binary students, said she was "tired" of not feeling safe on campus, arguing Black students deal with racism regularly. She says Rittenhouse's visit makes students like her feel less safe.

"We have a touring murderer spewing offensive rhetoric, and we can't do anything about it because it's not against policy," she said. "Shouldn't student safety be policy? Students already aren't feeling safe, and we explained this to our university."

Rittenhouse is profiting off the deaths of two people, noting Rittenhouse-endorsed body armor is being sold and a turkey hunting video game is being developed featuring his likeness, said Yaseen Shaikh, president of the Kent State Students for Justice for Palestine chapter, which helped organize the press conference. He also took the campus Turning Point USA chapter to task.

"Are you so lacking in moral leadership that you feel the need to bring Rittenhouse to Kent State? To advocate for gun rights? Which you're welcome to do, as per your right to free speech, but is there no other option for you to choose, except for a teenager who became famous for killing two people?" Shaikh said.

This is a developing story. We'll update it after Rittenhouse speaks on campus.