Jason Meade status conference set for June after murder trial ended in mistrial

If Jason Meade is retried, it won't be until after June.

Special prosecutors and Meade's defense attorney Mark Collins agreed to hold a status conference on June 6, according to Franklin County Common Pleas Court records.

Earlier this week, special prosecutor Tim Merkle said that his team is still assessing whether or not to pursue a second trial after a mistrial in the case was declared twice last week by Judge David Young. On Feb. 16, Young initially declared a mistrial in the case, but then rescinded his decision a few minutes later. A few hours later, Young declared a mistrial in the case for a second time.

The former SWAT deputy for the Franklin County Sheriff's Office was charged with murder and reckless homicide after he shot and killed Casey Goodson Jr. in 2020. Meade says the shooting was justified, while prosecutors argued it wasn't.

The county has spent about $360,000 prosecuting the case so far, to pay for the two special prosecutors and an expert witness, according to the Franklin County Prosecutor's Office.