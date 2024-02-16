Judge rescinds mistrial declaration in Meade murder trial

Moments after Judge David Young declared a mistrial in the murder trial of former Franklin County Sheriff Deputy Jason Meade, he rescinded the decision.

Young called jurors into the courtroom just before noon Friday and declared a mistrial. Minutes later the judge called the court back onto the record and recanted the mistrial declaration.

Young said the jurors were asking a question on whether or not they can return a verdict of "yes" on one count that Meade was justified in shooting Casey Goodson Jr. in December 2020 and that he was not justified on another count.

The jurors have asked similar questions during their three days of deliberation.

Meade is charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide.

The jury was sent back to continue deliberation.

Meade testified during his trial, claiming he shot Goodson while he was entering a home in the North Linden area, after he saw Goodson point a gun at him.

Meade was in the area as part of a U.S. Marshal Task Force searching for a suspect in an unrelated case.

During the trial, the jury also heard testimony from members of Goodson's family, expert witnesses and other law enforcement officers.

Attorney Sean Walton, who is representing Goodson's family in a civil trial against Meade, told reporters after the judge's decision to recant that he believes the jury wants to convict Meade.

"I've never seen that happen before," Walton said.

Walton said he is glad the judge is letting the jury continue. "I think we all want a decision in this case," Walton said.

Goodson's family and friends of the family gathered outside the courtroom after the rescinded decision to pray.

The jury will continue deliberating Friday afternoon after taking a lunch break.

This is a developing story.