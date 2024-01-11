Grand jury declines indictment on Warren woman charged after miscarriage

A grand jury declined to indict a Warren woman who was facing felony charges after suffering a miscarriage, the Trumbull County Prosecutor's Office announced Thursday afternoon.

Brittany Watts, 34, suffered a miscarriage at home after a series of doctor and hospital visits in September when she was about 22 weeks pregnant. After she tried to flush and plunge the fetal remains down the toilet, she was arrested and charged with one felony count of abuse of a corpse. The case was sent to a grand jury to decide on indictment in November.

Prosecutors initially said Watts violated an Ohio law against abusing a corpse, in part because the fetus was near the state’s 24-week viability threshold when she miscarried and disposed of the remains after first seeking medical treatment.

The case received national attention amid Ohio's changing laws on reproductive rights.

Ohio voters enshrined reproductive rights in the state constitution in November, just weeks after Watts' arrest, under State Issue 1, or the Right to Reproductive Freedom with Protections for Health and Safety amendment. The amendment includes protection for abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care and continuing pregnancy.

The grand jury's decision was announced hours before a rally in support of Watts was scheduled to take place outside the courthouse in Warren. Community members were vocal in support of Watts and Ohio Physicians for Reproductive Rights sent a letter in her defense to prosecutors.