More Americans are saying they don’t want to have children. But what does life without children really look like?

“My husband and I havecreated this very adventurous life,” author Maria Coffey says. “We’ve traveled around the world and have gone on really wild expeditions.”

Coffey says she’s been able to travel, explore and lead a fulfilling life. In part, because she long ago chose never to have children.

But she says it wasn’t a selfish decision.

“This is something that you have to decide for yourself,” she says. “You can’t make the decision because of somebody else’s desires. I think that’s a huge mistake.”

Today, On Point: The adventures and complications of a child-free life in Maria Coffey’s ‘Instead.’

Maria Coffey, author of the book “Instead: Navigating the Adventures of a Childfree Life.”

