Sunday Puzzle: You TOR Through it!

On-air challenge: When you're done with today's puzzle, I hope you can say you tore through it. Every answer is a word or name with the accented syllable "tor" somewhere inside.

Ex. Like important things from the past --> HISTORIC

1. Kind of college that selects the U.S. president

2. 19th-century English queen

3. Opinion piece in a newspaper

4. Class with one-on-one instruction

5. Well-known for something bad

6. Person who gets all bent out of shape

7. Math function signaled by an exclamation point

9. ___ Guinea (Central African country)

10. Administrative capital of South Africa

11. Use of force or threats to get money

12. Large room for a school gathering

13. Chicken ___ (Japanese dish)

14 Kind of question that's not meant to have an answer

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Peter Collins, of Ann Arbor, Mich. Think of a well-known author (9,6). Change the first letter of the last name and anagram those six letters to spell a word. Now read everything together — the author's first name plus the anagram with a letter changed of the last name — and you'll get a certain professional athlete. Who was it?

Challenge answer: Charlotte Bronte --> Charlotte Hornet

Winner: Julia Wheeler of Kansas City, Missouri.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Chad Graham, of Philadelphia. Name a famous singer (6,4). Remove the last letter of the first name and the first letter of the last name. The result, reading left to right, is a word for some singing. What is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it here by Thursday, June 8th at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: include a phone number where we can reach you.

Produced by Lennon Sherburne contributed to this story

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.