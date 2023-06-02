NPR's Terence Samuel to lead USA Today

USA Today has named Terence Samuel, a veteran political journalist who has helped to lead NPR's newsroom since 2017, to be its next editor in chief, according to three people with direct knowledge of the decision.

Samuel, currently NPR's vice president of newsgathering, will inherit a once-proud news title devastated by cuts. USA Today's parent company, Gannett, has cut 54 percent of its staff over the past four years, according to Jon Schleuss, president of the News Guild, which represents hundreds of journalists throughout the company, though not at USA Today.

Samuel will depart a national broadcast network with vast reach and its own financial strains: NPR recently underwent serious cutbacks that included a 10 percent reduction in the size of its workforce due to a collapse of podcast sponsorships.

Gannett's challenges are, if anything, more severe, as it has been hit by the problems in the newspaper industry and by a crushing debt burden born of the financing by which GateHouse Media, a community-newspaper company, swallowed the old Gannett Company.

At USA Today, Samuel replaces Nicole Carroll, who departed earlier this year. Hundreds of Gannett Co. journalists are planning to stage a walkout next week over compensation for its chief executive and the slashing cuts inside the chain's newsrooms.

Samuel is known within NPR as an affable figure who operates with confidence born of decades of Washington experience. Prior to joining NPR, he was a politics editor at the Washington Post responsible for its coverage of the White House and Congress, and he previously worked as a reporter in Roanoke, Va. He also reported for the Village Voice, the Philadelphia Inquirer, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch and US News & World Report.

In a brief interview, Samuel said he arrived the day before then President Donald Trump fired FBI Director Jim Comey. "It's been the craziest of times from the beginning until the very end," Samuel said. "This is a far more collaborative newsroom than the one I walked into. I particularly love that we are faster, broader and deeper than we were - both digitally and online."

His last day at NPR will be June 23.

In a release, Gannett's new chief content officer, Kristin Roberts, said Samuel would accelerate the transformation of the newspaper, citing "his reputation of leading award-winning newsrooms and fostering cultural change."

While following a relatively conventional arc, Samuel's career includes colorful episodes.

In reporting for his 2010 book on the U.S. Senate, called The Upper House, Samuel became trapped in a snowbank in rural Montana after taking the wrong turn leaving the farm of a local Democratic politician named Jon Tester. Tester, who is now running for his fourth term in the Senate, hauled Samuel's car out of the snow using a tractor.

More recently, Samuel became the target of ire from conservative activists online after he said the network didn't "want to waste our time on stories that are not really stories" in explaining why it didn't follow the New York Post's reporting on a laptop linked to Hunter Biden. The quote was isolated and promoted on social media by the office of the network's public editor.

At the time, NPR had been refused access to review any of the materials on which the Post based it. Subsequent reporting, much later, by the Washington Post and the New York Times, appears to have bolstered the authenticity of the laptop and to have undercut some of the grander claims made by the New York Post. Samuel publicly appeared unfazed, focusing on the network's reporting.

Disclosure: This story was reported and written by NPR Media Correspondent David Folkenflik. It was edited by Deputy Business Editor Emily Kopp. Under NPR's protocol for reporting on itself, no NPR corporate official or news executive reviewed this story before it was posted publicly.

