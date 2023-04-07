Centrist group NoLabels files for third-party status in Ohio

A centrist group that seeks to be an independent alternative to the two major political parties is trying to ensure it can launch a presidential campaign next year in all 50 states. NoLabels is spending millions in dark money from undisclosed donors, and has gained ballot access in four states. And Ohio is one of its latest targets.

Democratic former Sen. Joe Liberman and Republican ex-Maryland governor Larry Hogan are co-chairs of No Labels, which says it’s for common sense, moderate Americans. Ohio’s Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose confirms NoLabels has filed for third-party status.

“I know that that process is playing out following the normal course of action as far as how they verify signatures and that kind of thing, I do know that there have been some concerns of a slightly higher level of what appear to be fraudulent signatures with that,” LaRose said.

NoLabels has been around since 2010 as a group seeking to promote bipartisan solutions to the nation’s problems. It’s recently been more active, overseeing several political action committees.

NoLabels hasn’t committed to a third party presidential campaign next year, but its website says it’s an insurance policy against a rematch most Americans don’t want, between President Biden and former president Trump.

But some moderate and Democratic groups worry NoLabels could end up as a spoiler, resulting in a Trump win behind unified right-wing support. That’s caused some to speak out against the effort, and even to leave the group.