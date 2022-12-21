NPR Music 2022 Staff Picks: Hazel Cills

Top 10 Albums of 2022

• Alex G, God Save the Animals

• Beyoncé, RENAISSANCE

• Jenny Hval, Classic Objects

• Nilüfer Yanya, PAINLESS

• Rachika Nayar, Heaven Come Crashing

• Special Interest, Endure

• MUNA, MUNA

• Huerco S., Plonk

• Caterina Barbieri, Spirit Exit

• Angel Olsen, Big Time

Top 10 Songs of 2022

• Beyoncé, "ALIEN SUPERSTAR"

• Alex G, "Runner"

• beabadoobee, "Talk"

• Jenny Hval, "American Coffee"

• MUNA, "Anything But Me"

• Angel Olsen, "All The Good Times"

• Hikaru Utada, "BAD MODE"

• Let's Eat Grandma, "Happy New Year"

• Charli XCX, "Sorry If I Hurt You"

• Sun's Signature, "Apples"

