Fresh Air Weekend: A pediatric neurosurgeon's memoir; Island Records' Chris Blackwell

A pediatric neurosurgeon reflects on his intense job, and the post-Roe landscape: Jay Wellons has operated on children's brains and spinal cords. He knows the anguish of losing a patient and the exhilaration of saving a child's life. His memoir is All That Moves Us.

In the Greek film 'Apples,' a mysterious condition leaves people without memories: An unnamed man inexplicably loses his memory in this strange and singular film. Apples is about how we deal with grief and loneliness, especially when memory becomes more of a curse than a blessing.

Island Records founder Chris Blackwell looks back on his life in music: Blackwell grew up in Jamaica, and, as the head of Island Records, helped launch the careers of reggae stars like Bob Marley and Jimmy Cliff, as well as rock bands like U2. His memoir is The Islander.

