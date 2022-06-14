Jan. 6th hearing: Will the committee's message break through to the American people?

Congress’s January 6th select committee is broadcasting its hearings directly to Americans.

But the committee is also making it clear — this isn’t only a retrospective investigation.

Today, On Point: With partisan gaps widening, and fewer people saying Trump is responsible for the attack on Congress, can the hearings break through with the American people?

Guests

Lisa Desjardins, correspondent for PBS NewsHour. (@LisaDNews)

Steven Levitsky, professor of government and director of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies at Harvard University. Co-author of How Democracies Die.

Jack Beatty, On Point news analyst. (@JackBeattyNPR)

