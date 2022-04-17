© 2022 WYSO
Sunday Puzzle: Things in common

By Will Shortz
Published April 17, 2022 at 8:06 AM EDT
On-air challenge: I'm going to name two things. You name something they have in common. Hint: Every answer is a five-letter plural.

Ex. The hair / Actor in a play --> PARTS
1. Circus / Telephone
2. Blog / Fence
3. Photographer / Vaccination center
4. Tennis match / Cinderella
5. Atoms in a molecule / 007 movie
6. Judge / Beer distributor
7. Ship / Blackjack dealer
8. Safe / Wig store
9. Clock / Bridge game
10. Gas station / Women's shoe store

Last week's challenge: Last week's challenge came from listener Ari Ofsevit, of Boston. Think of a 5-letter word with an "L" that is pronounced. Add a letter at the start to get a 6-letter word in which the "L" is silent. Then add a new letter in the fifth position to get a 7-letter word in which the "L" is pronounced again. What words are these?

Challenge answer: OLDER -> SOLDER -> SOLDIER

Winner: Melissa Wald of Chicago, Ill.

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from listener Joseph Young, who conducts the blog "Puzzleria!" Name a vehicle in two words — 4 letters in the first, 5 letters in the last. Move the second letter of the last word into the second position of the first word. The result phonetically will name a popular figure from legend. Who is it?

Submit Your Answer

If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, April 21st, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
