Entries We Love: Yosmel Montejo, 'Como Suena'

Hometown: Los Angeles, Calif.

Pairs well with: The uncontrollable urge to dance

Latin jazz artist Yosmel Montejo's 2022 Contest entry opens with a sweet update since his 2021 entry: He's had a baby! Montejo says it's been three weeks since he's slept, but you can't tell from the band's high energy submission. Filmed in a garage, Montejo and band have more room to play and dance around than last year – and thank God for that, because "Como Suena" is impossible to listen to without moving your body to the beat. Take the time to listen to each band member's playing and be inspired by their technical brilliance, rhythmic flair and the joy radiating from them.

