© 2022 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

China and Its Neighbors, Part 1: Japan

By Rob Gifford
Published February 16, 2004 at 12:00 AM EST

We begin a series on how China is viewed by its neighbors: Japan sees both opportunity and threat in the rapidly growing Chinese economy. It's a huge market for Japanese goods, but it is also taking away Japanese jobs. For most of the Cold War, Japan could concentrate on its own economic development and ignore China, but no more. One analyst says some Japanese feel a kind of jealousy toward China and a desire to see the country fail. NPR's Rob Gifford reports.

Copyright 2004 NPR

Tags

All Things Considered
Rob Gifford
Rob Gifford is the NPR foreign correspondent based in Shanghai.
See stories by Rob Gifford