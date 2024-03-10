“I think if you get to know someone who is transgender or any one of the LGBTQ+ individuals you'll find out we're just people.”

Portrait Of A Dayton Photographer: Adam Alonso has been taking photos every day for 20 years, and every day he posts five new ones on his website. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds tagged along as he focused on downtown Dayton.

Dayton Youth Radio: Our story today is the third episode in a special four-part series of Dayton Youth Radio. Series producer Truth Garrett introduces the story..

THE Dayton Lgbtq Center: The Ohio senate passed a law in January that restricts medical care for transgender minors and bans transgender girls from female sports. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole interviewed Rick Flynn, executive director of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center, about how this affects trans youth in the region.

Miami Valley Celebrates - Fish Fries: It’s almost Easter, and in Dayton, that means fish fries at Catholic Churches… and at some local non-profits. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds dove into the seafood scene for Lent this year. *If you have a unique holiday or local tradition you think we should cover, email Jason at jreynolds@wyso.org

Central State University Cuts: Central State University has an operating budget of 65-million-dollars for this school year. But a $4 million budget shortfall is forcing the school to initiate new financial strategies through this fiscal year. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with Tiffany Gray, the vice president for Institutional Advancement. She says much of the financial challenge is connected to CSU students.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

