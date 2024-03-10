© 2024 WYSO
WYSO Weekend

“I think if you get to know someone who is transgender or any one of the LGBTQ+ individuals you'll find out we're just people.”

By Jerry Kenney
Published March 10, 2024 at 11:34 AM EDT
Jerry Kenney

A conversation with Rick Flynn of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center coming up later in today's program. We'll also hear two stories this morning from WYSO Producer Jason Reynolds.

Portrait Of A Dayton Photographer:  Adam Alonso has been taking photos every day for 20 years, and every day he posts five new ones on his website. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds tagged along as he focused on downtown Dayton.

Dayton Youth Radio: Our story today is the third episode in a special four-part series of Dayton Youth Radio. Series producer Truth Garrett introduces the story..

THE Dayton Lgbtq Center: The Ohio senate passed a law in January that restricts medical care for transgender minors and bans transgender girls from female sports. WYSO’s Ngozi Cole interviewed Rick Flynn, executive director of the Greater Dayton LGBT Center, about how this affects trans youth in the region.

Miami Valley Celebrates - Fish Fries: It’s almost Easter, and in Dayton, that means fish fries at Catholic Churches… and at some local non-profits. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds dove into the seafood scene for Lent this year. *If you have a unique holiday or local tradition you think we should cover, email Jason at jreynolds@wyso.org

Central State University Cuts: Central State University has an operating budget of 65-million-dollars for this school year. But a $4 million budget shortfall is forcing the school to initiate new financial strategies through this fiscal year. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley spoke with Tiffany Gray, the vice president for Institutional Advancement. She says much of the financial challenge is connected to CSU students.

Our Weekly Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
