"I was having really bad thoughts and intentions..., so I really needed somebody to talk to."

By Jerry Kenney
Published January 12, 2024 at 2:06 PM EST
Jerry Kenney

Teens tackling some difficult subjects in this edition of WYSO Weekend. Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

Thanks so much for joining us this WYSO Weekend. Our stories today include:

Everyday People - A Gem City Butcher: Everyday People is our series spotlighting people doing the jobs that form the fabric of our everyday lives. Renee Wilde travels to Dayton to meet a butcher who is working to create a sustainable food system, that in turn, will support a sustainable community - one customer at a time. *If you know someone who does a job that we should know more about, send our producer an email at rwilde@wyso.org.

Dayton Youth Radio’s Public Service: WYSO Eichelberger Center for Community Voices staff recently helped high school students from Clark County make Public Service Announcements, or PSAs. In this special episode of WYSO Youth Radio, we will share a few of the PSAs and what the students who made them had to say about it. Here is Community Voices Producer David Seitz. A warning, portions of this segment talk about suicide and sexual assault.

WYSO Music news for 2024: YSO Music Director, Juliet Fromholt drops in on the show to talk about music in the New Year and hints at bigger news to come!

A Walk On The Wild Side: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry began volunteering at WYSO in 1991 and hosting Sunday night's Alpha Rhythms in 1992. He joined the YSO staff in 2007 as Morning Edition Host, then All Things Considered. He's hosted Sunday morning's WYSO Weekend since 2008 and produced several radio dramas and specials . In 2009 Jerry received the Best Feature award from Public Radio News Directors Inc., and was named the 2023 winner of the Ohio Associated Press Media Editors Best Anchor/News Host award. His current, heart-felt projects include the occasional series Bulletin Board Diaries, which focuses on local, old-school advertisers and small business owners. He has also returned as the co-host Alpha Rhythms.<br/>
