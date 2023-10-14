© 2023 WYSO
Arts & Culture
WYSO Weekend Logo
WYSO Weekend

In this October 14 - 15, 2023 'Weekend,' the documentary film King Coal to make its local debut

By Jerry Kenney
Published October 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT
Jerry Kenney

Host Jerry Kenney brings you the latest features from WYSO producers and interviews from around the Miami Valley.

A Visit to the Renaissance Festival: The Ohio Renaissance Festival is open now and runs till the end of October. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds traveled just south of Dayton to find out why thousands of people spend late summer and early fall traveling back to the 1500s…

The University of Dayton Hi-Flyer Program: The University of Dayton is the only Ohio institution nationally recognized for making a college degree more accessible –despite a person’s finances. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley has more.

Hazmat Transportation after East Palestine: The train derailment disaster in East Palestine, and the near-train derailment disaster in Springfield earlier this year, put a new focus on how hazardous materials are transported across our region. WYSO’s Chris Welter spoke with Sarah Bowman and Katherine Oung from the USA Today Network about their long-term investigation into Hazmat transportation accidents in the midwest.

A conversation with King Coal Director Elaine Sheldon: This Wednesday, Oct 18, at the Neon in Dayton, the feature documentary KING COAL will make its local debut. The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Long-time YSO friend and filmmaker Steve Bognar is hosting the NEON screening. He calls the film a “deeply thoughtful, beautiful and haunting film about place, the dignity of work and Appalachian identity. During this week’s Country Ramble, host Tom Duffee will air an interview he did with director Elaine Sheldon. The full interview can be heard on Sunday night’s Country Ramble starting at 6pm.

Into the Woods: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.

Jerry Kenney
Jerry Kenney was introduced to WYSO by a friend and within a year of first tuning in became an avid listener and supporter. He began volunteering at the station in 1991 and began hosting Alpha Rhythms in February of 1992. Jerry joined the WYSO staff in 2007 as a host of All Things Considered and soon transitioned into hosting Morning Edition. In addition to now hosting All Things Considered, Jerry is the host and producer of WYSO Weekend, WYSO's weekly news and arts magazine. He has also produced several radio dramas for WYSO in collaboration with local theater companies. Jerry has won several Ohio AP awards as well as an award from PRINDI for his work with the WYSO news department. Jerry says that the best part of his job is being able to talk to people in the community and share their experiences with WYSO listeners.
