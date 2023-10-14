In this October 14 - 15, 2023 'Weekend,' the documentary film King Coal to make its local debut

A Visit to the Renaissance Festival: The Ohio Renaissance Festival is open now and runs till the end of October. WYSO’s Jason Reynolds traveled just south of Dayton to find out why thousands of people spend late summer and early fall traveling back to the 1500s…

The University of Dayton Hi-Flyer Program: The University of Dayton is the only Ohio institution nationally recognized for making a college degree more accessible –despite a person’s finances. WYSO’s Kathryn Mobley has more.

Hazmat Transportation after East Palestine: The train derailment disaster in East Palestine, and the near-train derailment disaster in Springfield earlier this year, put a new focus on how hazardous materials are transported across our region. WYSO’s Chris Welter spoke with Sarah Bowman and Katherine Oung from the USA Today Network about their long-term investigation into Hazmat transportation accidents in the midwest.

A conversation with King Coal Director Elaine Sheldon: This Wednesday, Oct 18, at the Neon in Dayton, the feature documentary KING COAL will make its local debut. The film premiered earlier this year at the Sundance Film Festival. Long-time YSO friend and filmmaker Steve Bognar is hosting the NEON screening. He calls the film a “deeply thoughtful, beautiful and haunting film about place, the dignity of work and Appalachian identity. During this week’s Country Ramble, host Tom Duffee will air an interview he did with director Elaine Sheldon. The full interview can be heard on Sunday night’s Country Ramble starting at 6pm.

Into the Woods: Our program wraps today with Bird Note and Bill Felker’s Poor Will’s Almanack.