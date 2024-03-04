The Outside - 3/3/24
Playlist for Ep. 177, 3/3/24:
Hour - Hallmark
(from Ease the Work) | Dear Life | Bandcamp
Eventless Plot - Part I
(from Distance Between Us) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp
John Coltrane - Naima
(from Live at the Village Vanguard Again!) | Impulse!
Henry Birdsey - Planing Airs / Clutching Airs / Offset Airs
(from Air Drain) | Sound Holes | Bandcamp
Matsumoto/Shiroishi/Watanabe - Skin / Dandelions
(from Yellow) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp
Ensemble Modelo62 & Ensemble Scordatura performing Phill Niblock - Exploratory, Rhine Version, Looking For Daniel
(from Looking For Daniel) | Unsounds | Bandcamp
Hour - At the bar where you literally saved me from fatal heartbreak / Let me spare us the trouble
(from Anemone Red) | Dear Life/Lily Tapes & Discs | Bandcamp
