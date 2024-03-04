WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/3/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 177, 3/3/24:

Hour - Hallmark

(from Ease the Work) | Dear Life | Bandcamp

Eventless Plot - Part I

(from Distance Between Us) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

John Coltrane - Naima

(from Live at the Village Vanguard Again!) | Impulse!

Henry Birdsey - Planing Airs / Clutching Airs / Offset Airs

(from Air Drain) | Sound Holes | Bandcamp

Matsumoto/Shiroishi/Watanabe - Skin / Dandelions

(from Yellow) | Dinzu Artefacts | Bandcamp

Ensemble Modelo62 & Ensemble Scordatura performing Phill Niblock - Exploratory, Rhine Version, Looking For Daniel

(from Looking For Daniel) | Unsounds | Bandcamp

Hour - At the bar where you literally saved me from fatal heartbreak / Let me spare us the trouble

(from Anemone Red) | Dear Life/Lily Tapes & Discs | Bandcamp

