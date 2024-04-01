The Outside - 3/31/24
The Outside - 3/31/24
Playlist for Ep 181, 3/31/24:
Oneida - Antibiotics
(from Each One Teach One) | Jagjaguwar | Bandcamp
transient stellar - quur / qedl / vlrn
(from rkodr) | Wavertone | Bandcamp
Alice Coltrane - Shiva-Loka / Africa
(from The Carnegie Hall Concert) | Impulse!
Scree - Victory Signs / Questions for the Moon
(from Jasmine On A Night In July) | Ruination | Bandcamp
Oneida - Sheets of Easter
(from Each One Teach One) | Jagjaguwar | Bandcamp
