Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 3/31/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep 181, 3/31/24:

Oneida - Antibiotics

(from Each One Teach One) | Jagjaguwar | Bandcamp

transient stellar - quur / qedl / vlrn

(from rkodr) | Wavertone | Bandcamp

Alice Coltrane - Shiva-Loka / Africa

(from The Carnegie Hall Concert) | Impulse!

Scree - Victory Signs / Questions for the Moon

(from Jasmine On A Night In July) | Ruination | Bandcamp

Oneida - Sheets of Easter

(from Each One Teach One) | Jagjaguwar | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.