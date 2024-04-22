WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/21/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 183, 4/21/24:

Studio Session: Hour

315

I Can't Remember How Far Away You Were

–––––

Hallmark

Beautiful, OH

–––––

The Most Gorgeous Day in History

Tiny House

Hour - Mom Calls and You Answer

(from Ease the Work) | Dear Life | Bandcamp

Spllit - Dorks Tried / Bevy Slew / Gemini Moods (Return)

(from Infinite Hatch) | Feel It | Bandcamp

STUMPED - Surfin' - for Carl / Sunny Down Snuffed

(from Shallow Buoy) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Joy Guidry - Members Don't Get Weary / Day by Day / I Will Always Miss You

(from AMEN) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Ariel Kalma, Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer - Breathing In Three Orbits / Dizzy Ditty / A Treasure Chest

(from The Closest Thing to Silence) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.