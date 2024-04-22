© 2024 WYSO
The Outside

The Outside - 4/21/24

By Evan Miller
Published April 22, 2024 at 6:19 PM EDT

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/21/24

Playlist for Ep. 183, 4/21/24:

Studio Session: Hour

315
I Can't Remember How Far Away You Were
–––––
Hallmark
Beautiful, OH
–––––
The Most Gorgeous Day in History
Tiny House

Hour - Mom Calls and You Answer
(from Ease the Work) | Dear Life | Bandcamp

Spllit - Dorks Tried / Bevy Slew / Gemini Moods (Return)
(from Infinite Hatch) | Feel It | Bandcamp

STUMPED - Surfin' - for Carl / Sunny Down Snuffed
(from Shallow Buoy) | Self-released | Bandcamp

Joy Guidry - Members Don't Get Weary / Day by Day / I Will Always Miss You
(from AMEN) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp

Ariel Kalma, Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer - Breathing In Three Orbits / Dizzy Ditty / A Treasure Chest
(from The Closest Thing to Silence) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.

The Outside WYSO Music On Demand
Evan Miller
Evan Miller is a percussionist, lover of sound, and is probably buying too many cassette tapes online right now. Evan got his start in radio in 2012 at WWSU at Wright State University, where he was studying percussion performance. He followed through with both endeavors and eventually landed a lucrative dual career playing experimental music at home and abroad, and broadcasting those sounds to unsuspecting listeners Sunday nights on The Outside. Maintaining a connection to normal music, Evan also plays drums in bands around the area, and hosts WYSO's Midday Music show. When not doing something music-related, Evan is most likely listening to podcasts or watching food videos at home with his cat.
