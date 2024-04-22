The Outside - 4/21/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 183, 4/21/24:
Studio Session: Hour
315
I Can't Remember How Far Away You Were
–––––
Hallmark
Beautiful, OH
–––––
The Most Gorgeous Day in History
Tiny House
Hour - Mom Calls and You Answer
(from Ease the Work) | Dear Life | Bandcamp
Spllit - Dorks Tried / Bevy Slew / Gemini Moods (Return)
(from Infinite Hatch) | Feel It | Bandcamp
STUMPED - Surfin' - for Carl / Sunny Down Snuffed
(from Shallow Buoy) | Self-released | Bandcamp
Joy Guidry - Members Don't Get Weary / Day by Day / I Will Always Miss You
(from AMEN) | Whited Sepulchre | Bandcamp
Ariel Kalma, Jeremiah Chiu & Marta Sofia Honer - Breathing In Three Orbits / Dizzy Ditty / A Treasure Chest
(from The Closest Thing to Silence) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.