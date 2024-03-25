The Outside - 3/24/24
Playlist for Ep. 180, 3/24/24
Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet - On the horizon
(from Four Guitars Live) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
—————————
Live from The Outside Presents, 2/10/24:
Fritz Pape (Live at the Foundry Theater)
Equipment Pointed Ankh (Live at the Foundry Theater)
—————————
Bill Orcutt Guitar Quartet - In profile / From below
(from Four Guitars Live) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
