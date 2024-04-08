The Outside - 4/7/24
Playlist for Ep. 182, 4/7/24:
Dog Lady - Tympanum Side A
(from Tympanum) | Hold | Bandcamp
Stravaig - Live at DSGN CLLCTV 9-20-23
Kronos Quartet & Aki Takahashi performing Morton Feldman - Piano and String Quartet
(from Piano and String Quartet) | Nonesuch
