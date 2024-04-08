WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/7/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 182, 4/7/24:

Dog Lady - Tympanum Side A

(from Tympanum) | Hold | Bandcamp

Stravaig - Live at DSGN CLLCTV 9-20-23

Kronos Quartet & Aki Takahashi performing Morton Feldman - Piano and String Quartet

(from Piano and String Quartet) | Nonesuch

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.