The Outside - 1/7/24
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 169, 1/7/24:
Fruit LoOops - Dave
(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Fruit LoOops - QVC
(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Fruit LoOops - Buy
(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - Stepper's Block
(from Downtown!) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - Glass Chopsticks
(from Downtown!) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Equipment Pointed Ankh - Paradise City Billiards
(from Downtown!) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Zach Rowden - Letting Such Evil Occur
(from No Middle Without The Beginning) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
C.R. Odette - Side A
(from Millet Sway) | Gingko | Bandcamp
Michael Jones performing Matt Sargent - Between Time
(from Between Time and After) | Chen Li | Bandcamp
Gerycz Powers Rolin - Activator
(from Activator) | 12XU | Bandcamp
Gerycz Powers Rolin - Ivory
(from Activator) | 12XU | Bandcamp
Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.