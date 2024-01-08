WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 1/7/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 169, 1/7/24:

Fruit LoOops - Dave

(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops - QVC

(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops - Buy

(from You're Somebodys World) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Stepper's Block

(from Downtown!) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Glass Chopsticks

(from Downtown!) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Equipment Pointed Ankh - Paradise City Billiards

(from Downtown!) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Zach Rowden - Letting Such Evil Occur

(from No Middle Without The Beginning) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

C.R. Odette - Side A

(from Millet Sway) | Gingko | Bandcamp

Michael Jones performing Matt Sargent - Between Time

(from Between Time and After) | Chen Li | Bandcamp

Gerycz Powers Rolin - Activator

(from Activator) | 12XU | Bandcamp

Gerycz Powers Rolin - Ivory

(from Activator) | 12XU | Bandcamp

