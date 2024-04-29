The Outside - 4/28/24
Playlist for Ep. 184, 4/28/24:
The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis - L'Orso / That Thang / Boatly
(from The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis) | Impulse! | Bandcamp
Still House Plants - M M M / Sticky / no sleep deep risk
(from If I don't make it, I love u) | Bison | Bandcamp
Body/Head - Come On
(from Come On (Longform Editions Remix) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp
Cory Bracken, Robby Bowen, Karl Larson, & Hitomi Honda performing Scott Wollschleger - The Heart Is No Place For War
Purelink - 4k Mumurs (feat. J) / Blue
(from Signs) | Peak Oil | Bandcamp
SUSS & Andrew Tuttle - Rising
(from Rising) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp
