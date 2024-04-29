WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/28/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 184, 4/28/24:

The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis - L'Orso / That Thang / Boatly

(from The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis) | Impulse! | Bandcamp

Still House Plants - M M M / Sticky / no sleep deep risk

(from If I don't make it, I love u) | Bison | Bandcamp

Body/Head - Come On

(from Come On (Longform Editions Remix) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp

Cory Bracken, Robby Bowen, Karl Larson, & Hitomi Honda performing Scott Wollschleger - The Heart Is No Place For War

Purelink - 4k Mumurs (feat. J) / Blue

(from Signs) | Peak Oil | Bandcamp

SUSS & Andrew Tuttle - Rising

(from Rising) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp

