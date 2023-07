WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 7/9/23 Listen • 1:59:55

Playlist for Ep. 152, 7/9/23:

Daniel Ryan - Can you fix mine too

(from Daniel Ryan / Reece McLean) | Trading Wreckage | Bandcamp

Pharmakon - Untitled

(from Untitled) | Liquid Electric

Alexander Adams & Seth Andrew Davis - I Lost Their Autographs In The Fire

(from Epcot Finger Puppet Clicks) | Personal Archives | Bandcamp

Muyassar Kurdi - Chasing

(from Travelling) | No Rent | Bandcamp

Muyassar Kurdi - Far

(from Travelling) | No Rent | Bandcamp

David Daniell & Douglas McCombs - F# Song

(from Sycamore) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

David Daniell & Douglas McCombs - Bursera

(from Sycamore) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

Harold Budd - Madrigals of the Rose Angels

(from The Pavilion of Dreams) | Superior Viaduct

Alexander Adams & Seth Andrew Davis - Peanut Butter Bad Guy

(from Epcot Finger Puppet Clicks) | Personal Archives | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.