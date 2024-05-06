WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/5/24 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 185, 5/5/24:

Marisa Anderson & Jim White - Bitterroot Valley Suite I. Water / Peregrine

(from Swallowtail) | Thrill Jockey | Bandcamp

—Marisa Anderson & Jim White will perform at the Foundry Theater at Antioch College on Saturday, May 11, information available here—

Winged Wheel - Demonstrably False / Clean Blue Shelf / Grief in the Garden

(from Big Hotel) | 12XU | Bandcamp

75 Dollar Bill - WZN#4 (2016) / Fifteen (2019)

(from live ateliers claus) | Les Albums Claus | Bandcamp

Bang on a Can All-Stars and Choir of Trinity Wall Street performing Julia Wolfe - Anthracite Fields

(from Anthracite Fields) | Cantaloupe | Bandcamp

—Bang on a Can All-Stars will perform "Anthracite Fields" at the May Festival at Cincinnati's Music Hall on Thursday, May 23, information available here—

