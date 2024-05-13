WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 5/12/24 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 147 (Rebroadcast), 5/12/24:

Rich Ruth - Settling In

(from Settling In) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp

What + Robert Millis - Live At The Good Shepherd Chapel

(from Live At The Good Shepherd Chapel) | Sound Holes Live Editions | Bandcamp

Kalia Vandever - Mirrored Solitude

(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp

Kalia Vandever - Temper The Wound

(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp

Kalia Vandever - We Wept In Turn

(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - What Do You Do With Memory

(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - New Germs

(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Bill Orcutt - In a Column of Air

(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp

Asher Gamedze - If It Rains. To Pursue Truth

(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Asher Gamedze - Alibama

(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Asher Gamedze - Out Stepped Zim

(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, & Shahzad Ismaily - To Remain/To Return

(from Love In Exile) | Verve

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces

(from Love In Exile) | Verve

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.