The Outside - 5/12/24
Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 147 (Rebroadcast), 5/12/24:
Rich Ruth - Settling In
(from Settling In) | Longform Editions | Bandcamp
What + Robert Millis - Live At The Good Shepherd Chapel
(from Live At The Good Shepherd Chapel) | Sound Holes Live Editions | Bandcamp
Kalia Vandever - Mirrored Solitude
(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp
Kalia Vandever - Temper The Wound
(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp
Kalia Vandever - We Wept In Turn
(from We Fell In Turn) | AKP | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - What Do You Do With Memory
(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - New Germs
(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Bill Orcutt - In a Column of Air
(from Jump On It) | Palilalia | Bandcamp
Asher Gamedze - If It Rains. To Pursue Truth
(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Asher Gamedze - Alibama
(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Asher Gamedze - Out Stepped Zim
(from Turbulence and Pulse) | International Anthem | Bandcamp
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, & Shahzad Ismaily - To Remain/To Return
(from Love In Exile) | Verve
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, & Shahzad Ismaily - Shadow Forces
(from Love In Exile) | Verve
