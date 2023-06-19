The Outside - 6/18/23
Playlist for Ep. 150, 6/18/23:
Wild Up performing Julius Eastman - If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?
(from Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp
Low - Will The Night
(from Songs For A Dead Pilot) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Low - Condescend
(from Songs For A Dead Pilot) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Low - Born By The Wires
(from Songs For A Dead Pilot) | Kranky | Bandcamp
Sunwatchers - Beautiful Crystals
(from Illegal Moves) | Trouble In Mind | Bandcamp
Sunwatchers - Ptah, The El Daoud
(from Illegal Moves) | Trouble In Mind | Bandcamp
Kid Millions and Sarah Bernstein - Pellucid
(from Forest Park Live) | Island House | Bandcamp
Trio der Kinderspiel - outro
(from sometimes, things take a while) | Bandcamp
Olivia Block - Opening Night
(from Karren) | Sedimental | Bandcamp
