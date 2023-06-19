WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 6/18/23 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 150, 6/18/23:

Wild Up performing Julius Eastman - If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?

(from Julius Eastman Vol. 3: If You're So Smart, Why Aren't You Rich?) | New Amsterdam | Bandcamp

Low - Will The Night

(from Songs For A Dead Pilot) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Low - Condescend

(from Songs For A Dead Pilot) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Low - Born By The Wires

(from Songs For A Dead Pilot) | Kranky | Bandcamp

Sunwatchers - Beautiful Crystals

(from Illegal Moves) | Trouble In Mind | Bandcamp

Sunwatchers - Ptah, The El Daoud

(from Illegal Moves) | Trouble In Mind | Bandcamp

Kid Millions and Sarah Bernstein - Pellucid

(from Forest Park Live) | Island House | Bandcamp

Trio der Kinderspiel - outro

(from sometimes, things take a while) | Bandcamp

Olivia Block - Opening Night

(from Karren) | Sedimental | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.