WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/16/23 Listen • 1:59:59

Playlist for Ep. 110 (Rebroadcast), 4/16/23:

more eaze - a romance

(from oneiric) | OOH-Sounds | Bandcamp

more eaze - the neighborhood

(from oneiric) | OOH-Sounds | Bandcamp

Patrick Shiroishi & Jeff Tobias - A1

(from Patrick Shiroishi & Jeff Tobias) | Topos Press | Bandcamp

Jerman/Barnes - 40 Pictures of Frozen Lakes

(from Hiss Lift) | Room40 | Bandcamp

Cloning - A3

(from wet circuits) | Humanhood | Bandcamp

Cloning - B2

(from wet circuits) | Humanhood | Bandcamp

Chihei Hatakeyama - Sound of Air

(from Late Spring) | White Paddy Mountain | Bandcamp

Chihei Hatakeyama - Twilight Sea

(from Late Spring) | White Paddy Mountain | Bandcamp

Hamilton/Suarez Duo - Point 1

(from Vanishing Points) | Noise Pelican | Bandcamp

Hamilton/Suarez Duo - Point 3

(from Vanishing Points) | Noise Pelican | Bandcamp

Asher Gamedze - (with xristian): robbing the clock

(from out side work | two duets with xristian espinoza and alan bishop) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp

Listen to Evan every Sunday night from 11 PM-1 AM on The Outside.