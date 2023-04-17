The Outside - 4/16/23
Playlist for Ep. 110 (Rebroadcast), 4/16/23:
more eaze - a romance
(from oneiric) | OOH-Sounds | Bandcamp
more eaze - the neighborhood
(from oneiric) | OOH-Sounds | Bandcamp
Patrick Shiroishi & Jeff Tobias - A1
(from Patrick Shiroishi & Jeff Tobias) | Topos Press | Bandcamp
Jerman/Barnes - 40 Pictures of Frozen Lakes
(from Hiss Lift) | Room40 | Bandcamp
Cloning - A3
(from wet circuits) | Humanhood | Bandcamp
Cloning - B2
(from wet circuits) | Humanhood | Bandcamp
Chihei Hatakeyama - Sound of Air
(from Late Spring) | White Paddy Mountain | Bandcamp
Chihei Hatakeyama - Twilight Sea
(from Late Spring) | White Paddy Mountain | Bandcamp
Hamilton/Suarez Duo - Point 1
(from Vanishing Points) | Noise Pelican | Bandcamp
Hamilton/Suarez Duo - Point 3
(from Vanishing Points) | Noise Pelican | Bandcamp
Asher Gamedze - (with xristian): robbing the clock
(from out side work | two duets with xristian espinoza and alan bishop) | Astral Spirits | Bandcamp
