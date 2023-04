WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/9/23 Listen • 2:00:00

Playlist for Ep. 145, 4/9/23:

In Memoriam:

Ryuichi Sakamoto (1952-2023)

Ryuichi Sakamoto & Toshi Tsuchitori - Musique Differencielle 1°

(from Disapoointment - Hateruma) | King

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Island of Woods

(from Thousand Knives) | Nippon

Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto - Noon

(from Vrioon) | NOTON

Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto - Logic Moon

(from Insen) | NOTON

Ryuichi Sakamoto & Alva Noto - Ax Mr. L

(from Revep) | NOTON

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Differencia

(from B-2 Unit) | ALFA

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Participation Mystique

(from B-2 Unit) | ALFA

Ryuichi Sakamoto - riot in Lagos

(from B-2 Unit) | ALFA

Fennesz & Ryuichi Sakamoto - Mono

(from Cendre) | Touch

Fennesz & Ryuichi Sakamoto - 0327

(from Flumina) | Touch

Ryuichi Sakamoto - async

(from async) | Milan

Ryuichi Sakamoto - tri

(from async) | Milan

Ryuichi Sakamoto - fullmoon

(from async) | Milan

Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20211201

(from 12) | Milan

Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20220214

(from 12) | Milan

Ryuichi Sakamoto - 20220302

(from 12) | Milan

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

(from Merry Christmas, Mr. Lawrence) | Milan

