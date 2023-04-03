WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:

The Outside - 4/2/23 Listen • 1:59:54

Playlist for Ep. 144, 4/2/23:

Live Performance/Interview:

Elite Terrorism Modulus

Fruit LoOops - Balto

(from Last Chance at the Pharmacy) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Fruit LoOops - Red/Square

(from Last Chance at the Pharmacy) | Torn Light | Bandcamp

Morgan Garrett - In bed with anger

(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk Records | Bandcamp

Morgan Garrett - Life after life

(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk Records | Bandcamp

Lucy Liyou - Dog Dreams (개꿈)

(from Dog Dreams (개꿈)) | American Dreams | Bandcamp

Ryuichi Sakamoto - Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence

(from 1996) | Milan

