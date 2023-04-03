The Outside - 4/2/23
Listen to this episode of The Outside, hosted by Evan Miller:
Playlist for Ep. 144, 4/2/23:
Live Performance/Interview:
Elite Terrorism Modulus
Fruit LoOops - Balto
(from Last Chance at the Pharmacy) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Fruit LoOops - Red/Square
(from Last Chance at the Pharmacy) | Torn Light | Bandcamp
Morgan Garrett - In bed with anger
(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk Records | Bandcamp
Morgan Garrett - Life after life
(from Extreme Fantasy) | Orange Milk Records | Bandcamp
Lucy Liyou - Dog Dreams (개꿈)
(from Dog Dreams (개꿈)) | American Dreams | Bandcamp
Ryuichi Sakamoto - Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence
(from 1996) | Milan
