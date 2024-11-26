Book Nook: 'Big Breath In' by John Straley
John Straley is best known for a series that features the private
investigator Cecil Younger and another one set in the fictional town of
Cold Storage, Alaska. His latest book is quite a departure from those
stories. For one thing, this stand alone novel is not set in Alaska. For
another, it was inspired by his wife who is a marine biologist. The
story is set slightly in the future and initially I wasn't even sure if
it is a crime novel. Then we get into the criminal activity of a guy who
is abducting babies for a service he is running; a white supremacist
adoption agency. While that theme is somewhat dark this is a beautiful
and truly uplifting book. You'll also learn an awful lot about sperm
whales if you read it.
