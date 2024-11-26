Book Nook: 'Big Breath In' by John Straley

John Straley is best known for a series that features the private

investigator Cecil Younger and another one set in the fictional town of

Cold Storage, Alaska. His latest book is quite a departure from those

stories. For one thing, this stand alone novel is not set in Alaska. For

another, it was inspired by his wife who is a marine biologist. The

story is set slightly in the future and initially I wasn't even sure if

it is a crime novel. Then we get into the criminal activity of a guy who

is abducting babies for a service he is running; a white supremacist

adoption agency. While that theme is somewhat dark this is a beautiful

and truly uplifting book. You'll also learn an awful lot about sperm

whales if you read it.

