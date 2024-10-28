© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Midnight and Blue' by Ian Rankin

By Vick Mickunas
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:04 PM EDT
a book cover with a picture of a streetlight and the title is midnight and blue
Contributed

This is my ninth interview with Ian Rankin. He is one of our greatest living crime fiction writers. He's also one of the nicest guys I know. The new book is fantastic. I hope he writes some more. But if he doesn't then he's going out on the highest of notes. And since we are talking Rankin and Rebus, this one is the most lovely of musical notes. Those guys sure know their music.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
