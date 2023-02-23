Montgomery County sending crisis assistance to East Palestine

Members of Montgomery County Alcohol Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services will offer mental health and crisis support to the people affected by an explosive train derailment.

Earlier this month in East Palestine, a Norfolk Southern freight train carrying hazardous materials went off the track.

Helen Jones-Kelley, Executive Director of Montgomery County ADAMHS, says the department pulled together a team whose members received crisis response training. They will join teams from the US Centers for Disease Control and the US Department of Health.

Montgomery County ADAMHS plans, funds, and monitors public mental health and addiction treatment services for individuals and families of Montgomery County.