The Beach Boys bought good vibrations to Ohio

Recently, the creative leader of the legendary rock band The Beach Boys, the equally legendary Brian Wilson, was put under a conservatorship because he has dementia and his caregiver, his wife Melinda, recently died.

If you’re a fan of music in general, this is sad news. Wilson is a musical genius who, in his prime, was one of the greatest innovators of his day. Because of this, the Beach Boys became a beloved band for decades. Ohioans loved them too, which you can see from the videos posted below. The vids are (mostly) Beach Boys concerts that the group performed in Ohio. There were periods in the band's history where Wilson did not play with the Beach Boys (that is a saga), so some of the footage may not include him. But, you can still watch these videos and celebrate the magic of the one and only Brian Wilson.

Have you ever rocked out at a Beach Boys concert in Ohio? If so, tell me about your experience via my email address: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.

