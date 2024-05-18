© 2024 WYSO
The Beach Boys bought good vibrations to Ohio

WYSO | By Greg Simms Jr.
Published May 18, 2024 at 10:34 AM EDT

Recently, the creative leader of the legendary rock band The Beach Boys, the equally legendary Brian Wilson, was put under a conservatorship because he has dementia and his caregiver, his wife Melinda, recently died.

If you’re a fan of music in general, this is sad news. Wilson is a musical genius who, in his prime, was one of the greatest innovators of his day. Because of this, the Beach Boys became a beloved band for decades. Ohioans loved them too, which you can see from the videos posted below. The vids are (mostly) Beach Boys concerts that the group performed in Ohio. There were periods in the band's history where Wilson did not play with the Beach Boys (that is a saga), so some of the footage may not include him. But, you can still watch these videos and celebrate the magic of the one and only Brian Wilson.

Have you ever rocked out at a Beach Boys concert in Ohio? If so, tell me about your experience via my email address: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com.
Greg Simms Jr.
Greg Simms Jr. is a veteran content creator and cultural expert who's worked for numerous digital publications over the years. He's a resident of Greene County, but he's always aware of social-cultural events happening all over the Miami Valley. To contact Greg, email him at: grgsmmsjr@gmail.com
