WYSO Daily News Update: November 14, 2022
Your WYSO Daily News Update for November 14, 2022, with Mike Frazier:
- Ohio district map after the election: Ohio Republicans were able to build on their supermajority in the House and Senate in this year’s election which was run using unconstitutional district maps. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Andy Chow reports.
- Vance on his agenda: Ohio’s new Republican U.S. Senator Elect, J.D. Vance is promising to work with Democrats. Statehouse News Bureau correspondent Jo Ingles reports.
- AES Ohio monthly fee: AES Ohio will charge Dayton customers a one time fee plus a monthly fee if they refuse to have smart meters installed at their homes. The Dayton Daily News reports that AES says the smart meter opt-out fee is $98, plus a recurring monthly charge of $36. AES says the fees reflect the cost to serve analog meters. Some opponents of the plan say people should have a choice to keep their existing meter with no extra charge. The new meters are expected to be installed by the end of 2025.
- New Springfield fire stations: The City of Springfield will build four new fire stations. City officials broke ground on the first station last week. The money for the new stations come from the American Rescue Plan and the City of Springfield. The stations will cost between $15 and $18 million. WYSO’s Garrett Reese has more.
- Beavercreek wetland trail: The Spotted Turtle Trail will create a continuous path that connects the parks and reserves along the Beavercreek wetland corridor. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter reports that when it’s all said and done, the Spotted Turtle Project will create a network of more than 40 miles of trails. That’s going to take at least five years and will cost close to ten million dollars. But progress is being made. Beavercreek Wetlands Association Executive Director Jacki Mayer says the project is about twenty percent complete. They are getting financial support for it from state and local grants and donations. Mayer was at one of the construction sites this month. “We've been just so busy planning where the trails are going to go. You have to realize all of this was degraded wetland. People were never here," she said. Mayer saidone of the biggest benefits of the project is that it will create new access for the public to see unique wetland habitats in the Miami Valley.