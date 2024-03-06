Chinyere Neal joined NEDCC in 2024 and supports NEDCC's contributions to the HBCU Radio Preservation Project. Chinyere is responsible for conducting preservation needs and collection assessments to support HBCU radio stations, campus archives, and libraries. Previously, they held positions at The University of Oklahoma Libraries and the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum from which their past work centered on the digitization of cultural heritage materials, the transcription of Native American oral histories, and other efforts to make cultural histories known and accessible. Chinyere's experience inspires them to continue meaningful work in preserving diverse community histories.

Chinyere earned a Master's in Library Information Studies with certification in Archival Studies from the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK.