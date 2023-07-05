© 2023 WYSO
Tables of Content

Homegrown Hip Hop: Dayton's Young Reese Dude strives for "Excellence of Execution"

By Da Gemini & Cooley The Curator (homegrOHwn),
Peter Day
Published July 5, 2023 at 9:38 PM EDT
https://youngreesedude.com
/

On this episode of Homegrown Hip Hop, host Da Gemini spoke with Dayton rapper Young Reese Dude about his music. In the interview, Reese talked about growing up on the west side Dayton, and names artists who influenced him, including Jay-Z, The Notorious B.I.G., Rakim, Beanie Sigel, and Currency. He also draws inspiration from his father, who is also an M.C. “He hears a lot of songs before they even get mixed...That’s my Mr. Miyagi, my ‘wax on, wax off,’” he said.

Reese spoke about writing several of his songs, including “F.I.N.E....,” “Puerto Rican Nights,” and “Excellence in Execution.” He also talked about how freestyling keeps his skills fresh when he’s not recording:

“[Freestyle] is lyrical sparring slash exercise. It’s no different than a basketball player going to the gym to get 1,000 shots up. When you’re trying to be one of the best lyricists, you refuse to sit stagnant. The pen has to be sharp, I can’t have it dull.”

Young Reese Dude’s latest album, Salt of the Earth, was released in October 2022 and is available on all streaming platforms. Updates about his forthcoming releases, and livestreams of his freestyles, are available on social media under his tag, “937reesedude”.

