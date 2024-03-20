Studio Session: Nick Kizirnis explores his singing voice on 'Every Moment'

Nick Kizrnis returned to Kaleidoscope in advance of the May 1 release of his new album, Every Moment. The singer and guitarist performed songs from the forthcoming album live in WYSO’s studios, and spoke with WYSO music director Juliet Fromholt about conceiving the project during a period of global–and personal–turmoil. He also talked about how vocal coaching from Kate Wakefield, lead singer and cellist of Lung, helped him find his singing voice. He told Juliet, “I discovered everything new about my voice.”

Every Moment comes on the heels of Kizrnis’ last project, Quiet Signals (2023), a collaborative album with Kate Wakefield. Kizrnis began writing the songs for Every Moment during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic—while stuck at home with a broken leg. “This record was about existential crises during an existential crisis,” he told Juliet. While he and Kate Wakefield put the finishing touches on Quiet Signals, Kizirnis began sharing his newest batch of songs with other musician friends, like drummer Jim McPherson (The Breeders), and bassist Daisy Caplan (Lung and Foxy Shazam). Both were eager to play on Every Moment. “Daisy and Jim have both toured on big stages with big bands and have that alt-rock experience,” he told Juliet. “When they got together they were just a top-shelf, pro rhythm section.” The album also features guitar by Tod Weidner and cello and backup vocals by Kate Wakefield.

Beyond her performances on the album itself, Kate Wakefield helped shape the songs on Every Moment. “I started taking voice lessons with Kate during the pandemic and discovered how much I loved to sing,” Kizirnis said. He told Juliet that he had always seen himself primarily as a guitarist; on his previous solo studio album, The Distance (2020), he performed only guitar, leaving all vocals to Wakefield. However, Wakefield's coaching gave him a newfound sense of confidence and facility with his voice. “I didn't know what I was capable of doing,” he told said. “I had no idea… that I could sing quite high–and comfortably, and it feels great–and that I could sing quite low, and with ease and that ease I never knew.”

Every Moment will be available for digital streaming on May 1, with CDs and vinyl copies of the album available now via Bandcamp. For information and updates about Nick Kizirnis, visit his website or follow on Facebook or Instagram. A release show for Every Moment is TBD.

Text by Peter Day, adapted from a live studio session recorded by Juliet Fromholt on March 13, 2024.

