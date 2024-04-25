© 2024 WYSO
Studio Session: Silvis releases a new single and music video, 'I'm On Fire'

By Juliet Fromholt
Published April 25, 2024 at 4:40 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Columbus-based band Silvis joined WYSO music director live on Kaleidoscope for an interview and studio session on April 17 ahead of the release of their new single, "I'm on Fire."

Silvis' origins go all the way to childhood for siblings Luke and Matt Johnson.

"[Matt] started playing guitar, and I thought that was super cool. So I was like, I've got to do that. And then, I pretty much never stopped after I was 14," said Luke. The duo met drummer Nick Allen at an open mic, and Silvis found it's footing as a trio, writing and recording together.

"For the first time we really started writing as a band," said Luke. "In the past, I would kind of start an idea and we would kind of write our parts individually and then just play them together as a band. But we weren't actually writing together as a band, which maybe seems not that different, but we found that it was significantly different when we're all in a room just like this."

"We're more focused on the band in general," added Matt. "Which has been, cool to see because we've kind of set up objectives and then, you know, we go after them in a way that maybe we didn't so much early on."

Silvis' new single, "I'm on Fire" was released on streaming platforms on April 23, and the band debuted a music video for the song on YouTube. The band will celebrate the single release with a performance at Ace of Cups in Columbus on May 3. Follow Silvis on social media at @Silvisband.

Juliet Fromholt
Juliet Fromholt is proud to be music director at 91.3FM WYSO. Juliet began volunteering at WYSO while working at WWSU, the student station at her alma mater, Wright State University. After joining WYSO's staff in 2009, Juliet developed WYSO’s digital and social media strategy until moving into the music director role in 2021. An avid music fan and former record store employee, Juliet continues to host her two music shows, Alpha Rhythms and Kaleidoscope, which features studio performances from local musicians every week. She also co-hosts Attack of the Final Girls, a horror film review podcast.
