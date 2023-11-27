The Plaza in Miamisburg will host a special screening of Night of Living Dead with co-writer John Russo

This week on Kaleidoscope filmmaker Johnny Catalano joined host Juliet Fromholt to talk about an upcoming screening of Night of the Living Dead at the Plaza Theatre in Miamisburg.

As part of the October 28 event, Night of the Living Dead co-writer (and zombie) John Russo will be in attendance for a post-movie Q and A session. Catalano, who organized the event and will serve as Q and A moderator, says that Night of the Living Dead is an inspiration to independent filmmakers like him.

"It was, you know, a group of friends in the late 60s, which was harder to make a film back then that it is now, You know, we don't have they didn't have the digital technology that we have now. It was a lot more expensive to make a film on 35 millimeter, which they did. And, you know, just the just the way they went about it, you know, raising the funds, just the ingenuity of that film and just what it did for filmmaking and creating a whole subgenre is really powerful for me as an independent filmmaker."

Catalano also talked about upcoming events at the Plaza including the continuation of the theater's Century of Cinema series and his own Catalano Film Festival. Night of the Living Dead will screen on Saturday, October 28 at 4pm and 7pm with Q and A sessions with co-writer John Russo following both screenings. For tickets and more information, visit the Plaza Theatre website.