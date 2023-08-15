Justin Back blends country and rock on his latest single, "The Highway"

WYSO guest interviewer Greg Simms Jr. spoke with singer-songwriter Justin Back ahead of the release of his debut album, which is scheduled to be released this Fall. Several singles from the album are available for streaming, including “The Highway,” which came out in July.

Justin grew up in Hamilton, Ohio, and now lives in the village of Seven Mile nearby. A guitar player since childhood, he decided to start performing publicly in 2021. In the interview, Greg asked him how he characterizes his sound.

“I think it’s like Rock and Roll and Country got in a fist fight. I’ve also heard it compared to Americana. When I went to the studio for the very first time, I came out of the booth and they asked me that— ‘what kind of genre do you think you are?’ That had never crossed my mind. I had never analyzed myself in quite that manner. But that’s about how I’d call it.”

Justin also talks about recording his forthcoming album at Babelfish Recording Studios in Franklin, Ohio. Studio owner Steve Falearos engineered and produced the songs. The next single from the album, “Cigarette,” will be released on August 25th.

Justin Back will perform live with his band The Borrowers on August 19th at Urban Backyard in Hamilton. More information about his music, including concert dates and new releases, can be found on Facebook.

