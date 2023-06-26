© 2023 WYSO
Studio Session: KNOTTS debut two songs from their forthcoming album, 'Ribbon Dancer'

By Juliet Fromholt,
Peter Day
Published June 26, 2023 at 12:15 PM EDT
Juliet Fromholt
/
WYSO

Cincinnati band KNOTTS returned to WYSO this week for a live interview and studio session with Kaleidoscope host Juliet Fromholt. The band features songwriter Adalia Powell-Boehne on keyboard and lead vocals, Isaiah Cook on Drums, and Jordan Wilson on guitar. Together, they debuted two songs from their forthcoming album, Ribbon Dancer, live on air.

In the interview, the band members compared the experience of performing in cities like Nashville and Chicago to performing in Cincinnati. Touring is often a source of artistic inspiration and new professional connections, they said, but playing in Cincinnati holds a special charm:

“Being at home means you just know everybody. Before the show, during the show, after the show, you know you’re going to have a good time.”

Adalia Powell-Boehne also spoke about the band’s new single, “Sunlight,” which came out earlier this Spring. “It’s all about being in your feelings,” she said, “but then turning it around and focusing on all the good in your life.” The music video for “Sunlight” is available here:

Knotts will perform on July 2 at the Audiofeed Music Festival in Chicago, Illinois. More information about the band, including upcoming tour dates in Cincinnati and Dayton, is available on their Instagram.

