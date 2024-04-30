Best of the Book Nook: 'Cravings - a Sensual Memoir' by Jyl Lynn Felman

Jyl Lynn Felman grew up in Dayton and she has fond memories of those days of a half century ago. Felman came through her hometown back in 1997 to publicize "Cravings," her memoir and she stopped by WYSO to talk about it.

I did a close reading of her book and she really appreciated it. Hard to believe that was 27 years ago. Where does the time go??

