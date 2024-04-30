© 2024 WYSO
Our Community. Our Nation. Our World.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Poor Will's Almanack (2023)
Poor Will's Almanack

Best of the Book Nook: 'Cravings - a Sensual Memoir' by Jyl Lynn Felman

By Vick Mickunas
Published April 30, 2024 at 9:22 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

A memoirist looks back at growing up in Dayton during the 1950s and 1960s.

Jyl Lynn Felman grew up in Dayton and she has fond memories of those days of a half century ago. Felman came through her hometown back in 1997 to publicize "Cravings," her memoir and she stopped by WYSO to talk about it.

I did a close reading of her book and she really appreciated it. Hard to believe that was 27 years ago. Where does the time go??

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Tags
Poor Will's Almanack Books
Stay Connected
Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas