Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Which Way Was North' by Anne Pierson Wiese

By Vick Mickunas
Published May 6, 2024 at 10:32 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Poems that sparkle and shimmer.

A new poetry collection from Anne Pierson Wiese is an event. During April I shared a number of selections from this new collection on the program while we were observing National Poetry Month and then I was finally able to persuade the poet, who doesn't do many interviews, to spend some time with me on the telephone. Anne had explained that she is actually somewhat shy. Well, so am I. But we are kindred spirits from the Upper Midwest. I suppose that is why we had such a lively, lovely conversation in the Book Nook! And she read us some of her poems. Bliss.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
