Book Nook: 'Which Way Was North' by Anne Pierson Wiese

A new poetry collection from Anne Pierson Wiese is an event. During April I shared a number of selections from this new collection on the program while we were observing National Poetry Month and then I was finally able to persuade the poet, who doesn't do many interviews, to spend some time with me on the telephone. Anne had explained that she is actually somewhat shy. Well, so am I. But we are kindred spirits from the Upper Midwest. I suppose that is why we had such a lively, lovely conversation in the Book Nook! And she read us some of her poems. Bliss.

