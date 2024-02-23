© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'The Rumor Game' by Thomas Mullen

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 23, 2024 at 12:49 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

The WWII thriller is set in Boston.

When I began reading "The Rumor Game" by Thomas Mullen I began feeling a subtle vibe which reminded me of Philip Kerr's wonderful series that featured Bernie Gunther. Here was espionage, moral ambiguity, and a guy with an eye for the ladies. So Bernie G.!

Then I interviewed the author and we did what we often do on the program, we talked about books, what books we like, authors we adore. Mullen immediately mentioned Philip Kerr. I was delighted. Then he proceeded to mention Adrian McKinty, another one of my favorites. We like the same stuff.

That won my heart. So did this novel. It is really good!

Vick Mickunas
