Book Nook: 'The Rumor Game' by Thomas Mullen

When I began reading "The Rumor Game" by Thomas Mullen I began feeling a subtle vibe which reminded me of Philip Kerr's wonderful series that featured Bernie Gunther. Here was espionage, moral ambiguity, and a guy with an eye for the ladies. So Bernie G.!

Then I interviewed the author and we did what we often do on the program, we talked about books, what books we like, authors we adore. Mullen immediately mentioned Philip Kerr. I was delighted. Then he proceeded to mention Adrian McKinty, another one of my favorites. We like the same stuff.

That won my heart. So did this novel. It is really good!

