Book Nook: 'Smoke Kings' by Jahmal Mayfield

Over the years that I have been conversing with authors I have had a number of opportunities to talk to writers who were just days away from publishing their first books. It is so fun to share that excitement with an author.

When we recorded this interview with Jahmal Mayfield his debut novel, "Smoke Kings," was just about ready to be officially released into the world. And what a novel it is. I read a lot in this genre and I cannot recall the last time a story knocked me out as much as this one did. Jahmal Mayfield is the real deal. This book will put him on the map. I cannot wait to read his next one.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

