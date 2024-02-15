© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Smoke Kings' by Jahmal Mayfield

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 15, 2024 at 3:32 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

This crime novel is smoking hot.

Over the years that I have been conversing with authors I have had a number of opportunities to talk to writers who were just days away from publishing their first books. It is so fun to share that excitement with an author.

When we recorded this interview with Jahmal Mayfield his debut novel, "Smoke Kings," was just about ready to be officially released into the world. And what a novel it is. I read a lot in this genre and I cannot recall the last time a story knocked me out as much as this one did. Jahmal Mayfield is the real deal. This book will put him on the map. I cannot wait to read his next one.

