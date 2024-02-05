Book Nook: 'It's Okay to Be Small' by Douglas M. Coatney

Douglas M. Coatney is a well known veterinarian from Centerville. He practiced for decades-his veterinary practice has now been passed along to his children. If you listen to this interview you'll discover that he now has quite the growing family of veterinarians.

As a first time author Dr. Coatney took the right approach. He contacted me to ask if I might be interested in reading his first effort; "It's Okay to Be Small." His story is narrated by Sparky, a very small dog, who explains being small can have advantages. I enjoyed the book and we decided to record a radio show. Here it is.

BONUS SEGMENT

We had some extra time so I dipped into our sound archive to retrieve a recording I made on WYSO in 1998. At that time a band from Devon, England named "Equation" was doing a quick US tour to publicize their new CD, "Hazy Days," on the Putumayo label. At that time I was still hosting the Excursions music program and I was the station's music director. I loved this album. The musicians were quite young but they sounded like they had been playing together for many years. I was playing the CD a lot and asked Jennifer Daunt at Putumayo if there was any chance the band might be coming through our area? I found out they were going to be performing at the Folk Alliance in Cleveland. I talked to the late Mick Montgomery at the Canal Street Tavern and asked him if he might consider booking the group at his club? They had an open date after their show in Cleveland. Mick was a visionary music promoter and he was willing to take risks on unfamiliar bands. He agreed.

The members of Equation headed south and showed up here in time to perform on "Excursions." I was enthralled. As you listen to this recording I think you'll be astounded by the quality of the sound and the calibre of their performance that day. Music on the radio can be so magical and transformative. They completely blew me away.

