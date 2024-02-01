Book Nook: 'Survival at Stake: How Our Treatment of Animals Is Key to Human Existence' by Poorva Joshipura

The climate is changing rapidly-our opportunities to try to reverse this terrifying process are dwindling quickly. In her book "Survival at Stake:How Our Treatment of Animals Is Key to Human Existence." Poorva Joshipura explains how the way we treat the other creatures who share this planet with us are essential factors in this situation and that if we can alter how we are treating the other living beings that co-exist with us then perhaps we might be able to do something to slow climate change and eventually stabilize it. At least, that is this reviewer's take.

This is an important book. I wish everybody would read it. Be kind to animals. This is the only planet we have.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public Library, Clark County Public Library, Dayton Metro Library, Wright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.