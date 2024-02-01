© 2024 WYSO
Book Nook

Book Nook: 'Survival at Stake: How Our Treatment of Animals Is Key to Human Existence' by Poorva Joshipura

By Vick Mickunas
Published February 1, 2024 at 1:53 PM EST
Ways To Subscribe

How our treatment of animals is adversely impacting the climate here on earth.

The climate is changing rapidly-our opportunities to try to reverse this terrifying process are dwindling quickly. In her book "Survival at Stake:How Our Treatment of Animals Is Key to Human Existence." Poorva Joshipura explains how the way we treat the other creatures who share this planet with us are essential factors in this situation and that if we can alter how we are treating the other living beings that co-exist with us then perhaps we might be able to do something to slow climate change and eventually stabilize it. At least, that is this reviewer's take.

This is an important book. I wish everybody would read it. Be kind to animals. This is the only planet we have.

The Book Nook on WYSO is presented by the Greene County Public Library with additional support from Washington-Centerville Public LibraryClark County Public LibraryDayton Metro LibraryWright Memorial Public Library, and Tipp City Public.

Vick Mickunas
Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
See stories by Vick Mickunas