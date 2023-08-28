Book Nook: 'An Evil Heart' by Linda Castillo

Linda Castillo returned to the program to discuss her latest thriller in the Kate Burkholder series. Kate is the police chief in a fictional small town set in the heart of Ohio's Amish country near Holmes County. The author often says that "Painter's Creek" is not too far away from the county seat of Millersburg.

This story opens with a bang, or at least a bow, as a mysterious assailant murders a bicyclist along a rural road with a crossbow. This story is definitely in the police procedural category as Kate relies heavily upon her staff to solve a number of crimes. She wears out quite a bit of shoe leather herself as she keeps returning to a derelict gas station that appears to be the epicenter of the secrecy and dark truths that she seeks to uncover.

