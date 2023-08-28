© 2023 WYSO
Book Nook: 'An Evil Heart' by Linda Castillo

By Vick Mickunas
Published August 28, 2023 at 5:45 AM EDT
Book number #15 in the popular crime fiction series set in Ohio Amish country.

Linda Castillo returned to the program to discuss her latest thriller in the Kate Burkholder series. Kate is the police chief in a fictional small town set in the heart of Ohio's Amish country near Holmes County. The author often says that "Painter's Creek" is not too far away from the county seat of Millersburg.

This story opens with a bang, or at least a bow, as a mysterious assailant murders a bicyclist along a rural road with a crossbow. This story is definitely in the police procedural category as Kate relies heavily upon her staff to solve a number of crimes. She wears out quite a bit of shoe leather herself as she keeps returning to a derelict gas station that appears to be the epicenter of the secrecy and dark truths that she seeks to uncover.

Vick Mickunas introduced the Book Nook author interview program for WYSO in 1994. Over the years he has produced more than 1500 interviews with writers, musicians, poets, politicians, and celebrities. Listen to the Book Nook with Vick Mickunas for intimate conversations about books with the writers who create them. Vick Mickunas reviews books for the Dayton Daily News and the Springfield News Sun.
